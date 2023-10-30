Capcom Plans to Release 'Major' Unannounced Title By March 2024 - News

/ 116 Views

by, posted 24 minutes ago

Capcom in its Japanese Q&A section posted last week revealed the company plans to release a "major" unannounced game by the end of the current fiscal year, which ends on March 31, 2024.

The unannounced title was mentioned in how the company will be able to reach its year-end sales targets. It isn't known what IP the title is for, however, the two biggest from the company are Resident Evil and Monster Hunter.

Capcom is on track to have its 11th consecutive year of operating income growth following a strong first half of its fiscal year. The best-selling game for the first six months was Street Fighter 6 with 2.47 million units sold. The remake of Resident Evil 4 sold another 1.66 million units to bring lifetime sales up to 5.45 million units.

Thanks, VideoGamesChronicle.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles