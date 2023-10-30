Super Mario Bros. Wonder Beats Marvel's Spider-Man 2 to Top the Swiss Charts - Sales

Super Mario Bros. Wonder has debuted in first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 42nd week of 2023.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 debuted in second place, while Sonic Superstars debuted in sixth place.

EA Sports FC 24 and Assassin's Creed Mirage have dropped two spots to third and fourth places, respectively. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is down one spot to fifth place.

The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom fell from sixth to seventh place, while Minecraft remained in eighth place. NHL 24 dropped four spots to ninth place and Lords of the Fallen plummeted seven spots to 10th place.

There are a total of six multiplatform titles in the top 10, three Nintendo Switch titles, and one PlayStation 5 title.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 42, 2023: Super Mario Bros. Wonder - NEW Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - NEW EA Sports FC 24 Assassin's Creed Mirage Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Sonic Superstars - NEW The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Minecraft NHL 24 Lords Of The Fallen

