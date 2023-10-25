Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater Gets First In-Engine Look - News

Konami during today's Xbox Partner Preview released the first in-engine look at the Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater remake Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.

View the first in-engine look at the game below:

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is in development for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

