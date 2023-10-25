Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater Gets First In-Engine Look - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 days ago / 1,976 Views
Konami during today's Xbox Partner Preview released the first in-engine look at the Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater remake Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.
View the first in-engine look at the game below:
Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is in development for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.
I've never played any of the MGS games before, but I've read this title is chronologically the first game in the series. Looks great! I'll have to give it a try. Although, what kind of future does MGS have without Kojima? We'll just have 2 separate collections of the entire series and a remake?
they are all fantastic games, even the original NES version, all must plays!
I was interested in the MGS Master Collection Vol 1, but I'm seeing a LOT of mixed reception. I'll have to wait till the collection is patched up. If not, I'll just emulate them!
Most likely this is the first of multiple remakes. Tbh I still think 3 is a weird place to enter the series compared to 1/Twin Snakes, but it's probably the second best option.
Guns of the patriots was a class game. Completed it and then borrowed it my friend for them to release trophies for it.
Still not 100% sure I can support this, with the whole Kojima snub, however that being said - this does look awesome. I am one of those guys that is all for "classic" games getting full remakes, so long as those remakes stay true to the vision and feeling of the original. Dead Space and all of the RE remakes being great examples of this.
I guess with Kojima leaving Konami Sony doesn't see as much value in MGS =p joking, they still partnered for several Silent Hill games after all and the creator also left the company right?