IKARO Will Not Die Announced for Xbox Series X|S and PC

Publisher Thunderful Games and developer FuturLab have announced IKARO Will Not Die for the Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam.

"We’re thrilled to finally be able to share a sneak peek at our upcoming game, IKARO Will Not Die," said FuturLab CEO Kirsty Rigden. "As a spiritual successor to Velocity, fans will recognize motifs from the series, but with the style and sophistication of the combat and traversal systems dialed up times 1,000. We can’t wait to share more further down the line."

Experience maximum flow-state gameplay in IKARO Will Not Die, the spiritual successor to the critically acclaimed Game of the Year Velocity 2X. This new arcade action title delivers an exhilarating blend of gravity surfing action and unique combat in a game built around momentum.

Master the game’s gravity-defying systems to surf through science-fiction environments, engage in spectacular combat encounters by chaining abilities together, and employ a host of cool abilities in the latest title from FuturLab, the award-winning studio behind PowerWash Simulator and the Velocity series.

