Spirittea Arrives November 13 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC, and Game Pass

Publisher No More Robots and developer Cheesemaster Games announced Spirittea will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass on November 13.

Inspired in equal measure by iconic life sim Stardew Valley, and classic spirit-focused anime and manga like Spirited Away, Spirittea follows a writer who has escaped to the countryside, in order to clear their head and find inspiration for their next novel.

However, after accidentally drinking from an old mystical teapot, our protagonist begins to see the spirit world overlapping with their reality.

Wonyan, a nuisance cat spirit and faithful guide, shows our writer how many spirits need saving—and hands over the keys to an old bathhouse, where spirits go to relax.

Spirittea is a life sim, management game, and detective game all in one. Players live day to day, finding local NPCs and spirits to help, and taking part in tons of different hobbies, ranging from bug catching to karaoke.

Every spirit you help will then turn up at your bathhouse, where you can offer them towels, salts, snacks, and a lovely hot soak. Upgrading your bathhouse with new furniture, rooms and baths is key to attracting the most exciting spirits, including elusive Lord Spirits, who take up an entire room each.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

