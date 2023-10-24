PlayStation Ad Features Ellie, Joel, Kratos, and Spider-Man Attending the UEFA Champions League - News

posted 3 days ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment have released a new TV commercial that features Ellie and Joel from The Last of Us, Kratos and Atreus from God of War, Spider-Men Peter Parker & Miles Morales from Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, and more attending an UEFA Champions League game.

"Ellie and Joel, from The Last of Us, race down the tunnel to deliver the match ball in time for kick off," reads the description to the commercial. "Astro boosts his way to the center circle to collect the referee’s coin toss. God of War’s Kratos and Atreus are leading fans with a mighty blow of the Gjallarhorn. Spider-Men Peter Parker & Miles Morales from Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 come to the rescue in Marvel’s New York, saving a jumbotron during a match’s decisive moment."

View the commercial below:

