PlayStation Partner Awards 2023 Japan Asia to be Held on December 1 - News

/ 1,379 Views

by, posted 3 days ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Asia announced the PlayStation Partner Awards 2023 Japan Asia will be held on December 1.

The awards show recognized games released on PlayStation that have been hits in Japan and Asia. this is the 29th time the event will be held.

Here are the award categories:

Grand Award

Awarded to the top three titles developed in the Japan / Asian regions with highest worldwide sales between October 2022 and September 2023.

Partner Award

Awarded to titles developed in the Japan / Asia region with top-ranked worldwide sales between October 2022 and September 2023, with particularly noteworthy activity results.

Special Award

Awarded to titles with particularly noteworthy activity results.

Users’ Choice Award

Awarded to the top five titles chosen by our users in the Japan / Asia regions. The title candidates are directly taken from the top 30 titles released between October 2022 and September 2023, ranked by the total number of hours played in the Japan and Asia region.

Thanks, Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles