Ufouria: The Saga 2 Releases in Early 2024 for Switch - News

/ 1,458 Views

by, posted 3 days ago

Sunsoft announced the Metroidvania game, Ufouria: The Saga 2, will launch for the Nintendo Switch in early 2024.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The Ufour-ic reboot of the classic 1991 Famicom action game, Ufouria! It’s up to Bop-Louie and his friends to save the world from the invading aliens! We’re keeping the big map and Metroidvania gameplay, but with randomized elements to keep you on your toes. The characters and stages from the original are also back, stylized in felt and craft materials for maximum cuteness and charm. Ufouria: The Saga 2, coming soon!

An Orthodox Sequel to the Original Ufouria: The Saga

Ufouria: The Saga 2 is an exploration-style side-scrolling action game and an orthodox sequel to the original Ufouria: The Saga.

Explore a Felt-Style World that Feels Handcrafted

As you acquire new powers and friends, you will be able to explore even more places.

A Different Stage Every Time, Even on the Same Path

Ufouria: The Saga 2 features plenty of areas that randomly change each time you enter.

Use Popoons to Clean Up Blots

Use popoons to clean up the blots that have polluted the world. Find the bad guy who caused this and take them down!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles