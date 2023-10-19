The Walking Dead: Destinies Arrives November 17 - News

Publisher GameMill Entertainment and developer Flux Games announced the narrative-driven action-adventure game, The Walking Dead: Destinies, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on November 17.

Begin your journey as Rick Grimes, waking alone in a hospital surrounded by the dead. Assemble allies and fight your way through the walker apocalypse across iconic locations from The Walking Dead, including Atlanta, the Greene family farm, the prison, and Woodbury. In crucial choice-driven moments, you’ll forever shape the destiny of your team of characters from the series. Heroes and villains, living and dead—it’s up to you to decide whether to stay the course of history or forge your own path through the world of AMC’s The Walking Dead.

Key Features:

Shatter Fate – Alter the story of AMC’s The Walking Dead by weaving your own path through the series’ events. Save the villain, kill the hero… and live with the consequences.

– Alter the story of AMC’s The Walking Dead by weaving your own path through the series’ events. Save the villain, kill the hero… and live with the consequences. Slash, Bash, and Shoot the Undead – Slay hordes of walkers in third-person action with a variety of melee and ranged weapons, including bats, katanas, revolvers, shotguns, and crossbows.

– Slay hordes of walkers in third-person action with a variety of melee and ranged weapons, including bats, katanas, revolvers, shotguns, and crossbows. Build Your Dream Team – Assemble your roster from over twelve iconic characters from AMC’s The Walking Dead, including Rick, Shane, Michonne, Carol, Daryl, and more.

– Assemble your roster from over twelve iconic characters from AMC’s The Walking Dead, including Rick, Shane, Michonne, Carol, Daryl, and more. Survive the Apocalypse – Manage limited resources, scavenge for weapons and ammo, and maximize your party’s abilities to stay alive.

– Manage limited resources, scavenge for weapons and ammo, and maximize your party’s abilities to stay alive. Experience the Tension – Defend your camp, rescue survivors, and fight through stealth and all-out combat. Get one last chance at survival in a “broken state” before the zombie threat overwhelms you.

