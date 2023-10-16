Bethesda Head of Publishing Pete Hines is Retiring After 24 Years - News

/ 169 Views

by, posted 51 minutes ago

Bethesda's head of publishing Pete Hines announced he will be retiring after 24 years at the company.

"After 24 years, I have decided my time at Bethesda Softworks has come to an end," said Hines. "I am retiring and will begin an exciting new chapter of my life exploring interests and passions, donating my time where I can, and taking more time to enjoy life. This was not a decision I came to easily or quickly, but after an amazing career, culminating in the incredible launch of Starfield, it feels like the time is right.

"This is certainly not goodbye by any means. My love of Bethesda and its people has never wavered, and I will never stop being part of this incredible community we have grown.

"Thank you to the hundreds and thousands of fans l've gotten to meet and talk to over the last 24 years. Your energy, creativity, and support has been such a big part of my journey. I look forward to experiencing the next part of the adventure alongside you.

"Working with the amazing people, teams, and studios at Bethesda has been the greatest experience of my life. I’m incredibly proud of everything we have done together, and I’m genuinely excited to see the amazing things they will create next."

Bethesda in its own message added, "Pete Hines, SVP, Head of Publishing for Bethesda Softworks, has announced his decision to retire.

"Pete's public presence was only a small part of his role at Bethesda, although the way he represented us carried over into the values he nurtured here: authenticity, integrity and passion. His contributions have been integral in building Bethesda and its family of studios into the world-class organization that it is today. His vision helped push us forward, and his hard work inspired us.

"We're thankful for his 24 years of leadership and wish him the best in this next chapter. We’ll miss you, Pete!"

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles