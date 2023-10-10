Spin Rhythm XD Headed to Switch on October 26 - News

/ 170 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Developer Super Spin Digital announced the kinetic rhythm action game, Spin Rhythm XD, will launch for the Nintendo Switch on October 26.

The game first released for PC via Steam Early Access in October 2019 with the full release in March 2023.

View the Switch announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Spin Rhythm XD is a kinetic action rhythm game that provides players with precise, hand-crafted levels across five different difficulties and a deep commitment to accessibility.

The title offers over 60 tracks both licensed and original from a variety of electronic artists, and players can use fluid, analog-inspired controls to match colors and beats. Players can customize their experience, enjoy a full suite of accessibility features, and compete on global leaderboards to hone their skills and climb to the top.

Key Features:

Kinetic rhythm action game focusing on musical gestures, flow and rhythm.

Control options such as spin, flick, and tap to match colors and beats.

Smooth controls that work seamlessly across Joy-Cons, gamepad, touch screen, and even keyboard and mouse on Switch!

Precise, hand-made levels across five difficulties.

Over 60 licensed and original tracks from a variety of artists and genres.

Comprehensive accessibility including custom colors, track speeds, low-impact visuals, and more.

Global leaderboards and daily / weekly challenges.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles