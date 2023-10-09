Starfield Update Adds FOV Slider and Fixes Issues - News

Bethesda has released another update - 1.7.36 - for the space RPG, Starfield, that adds FOV sliders to the Settings that allows players to adjust the field of view in first-person and third-person, and fixes a number of issues.

Today's update for #Starfield introduces settings to adjust FOV, as well as fixes for performance and quest issues! Read the full notes here: https://t.co/hSy06YlzGW pic.twitter.com/YgdzdUVDiE — Starfield (@StarfieldGame) October 9, 2023

Read the patch notes below:

GENERAL

FOV: Sliders are now available in Settings that allow players using first person or third person to adjust their FOV.

PERFORMANCE AND STABILITY

[PC ONLY] Improved stability for Intel Arc GPUs.

Various additional stability and performance improvements.

QUEST

Echoes of the Past: Addressed an issue where tunneling creatures could pick a location that would prevent progression.

