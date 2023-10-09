Starfield Update Adds FOV Slider and Fixes Issues - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 616 Views
Bethesda has released another update - 1.7.36 - for the space RPG, Starfield, that adds FOV sliders to the Settings that allows players to adjust the field of view in first-person and third-person, and fixes a number of issues.
Today's update for #Starfield introduces settings to adjust FOV, as well as fixes for performance and quest issues! Read the full notes here: https://t.co/hSy06YlzGW pic.twitter.com/YgdzdUVDiE— Starfield (@StarfieldGame) October 9, 2023
Read the patch notes below:
- FOV: Sliders are now available in Settings that allow players using first person or third person to adjust their FOV.
- [PC ONLY] Improved stability for Intel Arc GPUs.
- Various additional stability and performance improvements.
- Echoes of the Past: Addressed an issue where tunneling creatures could pick a location that would prevent progression.
It's nice to see Starfield is still getting regular updates, especially consider how few issues and bugs it launched with.
Still haven’t touched the game and I’m waiting till the 60 FPS update comes for the SX.
I don’t accept being treated like a last generation gamer.
My patience will be rewarded because I’ll be playing a much better version of the game then all those people who didn’t want to wait.