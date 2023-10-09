War Hospital Delayed to Early 2024 - News

Publisher Nacon and developer Brave Lamb Studio announced War Hospital has been delayed from October 26 to early 2024. It will release for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG.

"You have been following our news for a long time and you know that we are committed to making a truly unique game," said the developer in a message. "As the aim of the game is to save people rather than kill them, War Hospital offers a different perspective from other war strategy games.

"We want to make the game as deep and realistic as possible while respecting the subject it deals with. This is why War Hospital features a range of game mechanics, including management, strategy and role-play. These different systems are complex, and we require more development time than previously thought to find the right balance.

"To achieve our authenticity and quality goals, we have decided to extend our development time and push back the release to early 2024. These additional months will allow us to refine details, balance the game and fix more bugs so that you have a more polished game.

"Thank you for your understanding, your patience and your support. Stay tuned for more information about War Hospital soon."

