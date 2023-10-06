Silent Hill: Ascension Launches October 31 - News

Developer Genvid announced Silent Hill: Ascension will launch for PC via desktop browser, iOS, and Android on October 31. The world premiere for the game will take place today at 6:00 pm PT / 9:00 pm ET.

Silent Hill: Ascension is a thrilling new, Genvid Interactive Streaming Series where YOU, along with the rest of the community, will impact the canon of Silent Hill.

The series follows multiple main characters from locations around the world tormented by new and terrifying Silent Hill monsters.

Lurking in the shadows, these monsters threaten to consume people, their children, and entire towns as they’re drawn into the darkness by both recent murders and long-suppressed guilt and fears.

Join this immersive journey as your decisions shape the story, leading to gripping moments of redemption, suffering, or damnation.

Daily Live Story Scenes

Silent Hill: Ascension features daily live story scenes where each day is different from the last based on YOUR actions and the audience’s decisions. Also, catch up on demand!

Face Your Trauma Together

This fresh, unnerving series allows an audience of millions to help characters survive or change those characters’ fates.

Stunning Graphics

High-fidelity streaming visuals right on your phone immerse you into the horrors of Silent Hill.

