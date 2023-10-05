Spirit of the Island Launches October 19 for All Major Consoles - News

Publishers PID Games and META Publishing, and developer 1 Million Bits Horde announced the life sandbox simulation RPG, Spirit of the Island, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on October 19.

The game released for PC via Steam in 2022.

View the gameplay trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

There’s an old tradition running in your homeland: to become an adult and complete the coming of age ritual, you must go on a journey of discovery. Your adventure begins on a distant island, deep in a tropical Archipelago. What was once a prosperous tourist destination is now a shade of its former glory: and it’s your job to bring it back to life! Explore the Archipelago, meet the locals, and lend them a hand to restore the tourist paradise… while you try to uncover the mysteries of your past!

Settling in a New Place

Your tropical life will be a busy one, so grab your tools and let’s get started! First things first: you’ll need a source of food, a place to spend the night in, and some resources to build a farm and kickstart your tropical journey. So what are you waiting for—time to explore your lands!

A Plethora of Activities

Spirit of the Island features 10 unique skills, such as farming, mining, foraging, social, and even fishing, which comes as its own special mini-game. Will you become a true master of all?

Your Journey to a Tourist Paradise

Make your island not only a welcoming home but also a booming tourist paradise, with fancy shops and landmarks. The more tourists you get, the better your economy will be, which is a crucial step to fund your journeys to the faraway Islands.

But how do you please them all, and what do you sell in your stores? That’s where your skills will come in handy!

The Best Trip Ever

Each tourist will have a chance to love your Island so much that they’ll decide to stay, adding to the Town’s population. This part is crucial since you can hire them to do various things for you, such as tending to your shops and helping you maintain the Island. So do your best to make their trip a fantastic one!

The Power of Two

One of the main features of Spirit of the Island is a two-player cooperative mode, where you can do… everything together! Build a farm, grow crops and make delicious dishes, build a store and sell your produce to tourists, explore the vast Archipelago to find treasure, and discover the secrets of the tropical paradise! So invite your friend and start your coop journey right now!

Vast Tropical Archipelago

Spirit of the Island features 14 unique explorable islands, each with its own fauna, secrets, and dangers. Information on who – or what – inhabits these islands has been lost to history, but you will find mysterious caves guarded by ancient creatures—are you brave enough to explore them and uncover the mysteries within?

The Local Community

The Archipelago is bustling with life! Meet more than 14 unique characters, each with its own distinct traits and quirks. And yes, there are romance options as well!

An Eventful Life

One of the unique features of Spirit of the Island is events—a series of recurring occurrences happening through each in-game year (four months). There’s always something fun happening in Town, so make sure to check your calendar often!

