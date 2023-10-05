Forza Motorsport Launch Trailer Released - News

/ 193 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Xbox Game Studios and developer Turn 10 Studios have released the launch trailer for Forza Motorsport.

View the launch trailer below:

Forza Motorsport will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass on October 10. The Standard Edition is priced at $69.99, the Deluxe Edition for $89.99, and the Premium Edition for $89.99.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles