Worldless Delayed to November 21

Publishers Thunderful Games and Coatsink, and developer Noname Studios have announced the adventure platformer, Worldless, has been delayed from October 4 to November 21.

The game is in development for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

View the release date reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Set in an abstract, atmospheric world, Worldless is an adventure platformer that features a turn-based action combat system that requires both strategy and timing to be successful. An intricate skill tree adds new dimensions to combat, opens up new avenues for you to explore and uncover the game’s many secrets, and mirrors the game’s themes of growth and understanding.

Worldless is set at a time where the rules of existence remain undefined. In this abstract setting, players will discover entities with opposing goals. One half is fixated on the virtue of their nature, the other is seeking to exchange it for their demise. This inevitably thrusts them into conflict as they battle for transcendence and you will find yourself embroiled in that fight.

Bask in an atmospheric, unforgettable setting with a beautiful score that inspires, and connect to the deeper meanings of Worldless. Explore intricate areas filled with secrets, using finesse and fluid action to uncover them as you absorb enemies and upgrade an intricate skill tree that constantly unfurls new possibilities.

