Rumor: Naughty Dog Hit With Layoffs

Uncharted and The Last of Us developer Naughty Dog has been hit with layoffs, according to two sources who spoke with Kotaku.

The layoffs were communicated internally last week at the developer and at least 25 developers have been laid off, according to the sources. The majority of the layoffs were in quality assurance testing, while some in other departments from art to production were also impacted.

The sources believe that full-time employees were not hit by the layoffs and those affected were not offered a severance package. Employees are being pressured to keep the news quiet. Those laid off won't have their contracts terminated until the end of October and are expected to continue to work until the end of the month.

Naughty Dog has been working on a multiplayer factions game set in the The Last of Us universe. However, one source has told Kotaku the game "while not completely canceled, is basically on ice at this point."

Naughty Dog Co-President Evan Wells in July announced he will be retiring at the end of this year after 25 years at the studio.

