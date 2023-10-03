Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Multiplayer Trailer Released - News

posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Activision and developer Sledgehammer Games have released the multiplayer trailer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III.

View the multiplayer trailer below:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Battle.net on November 10.

