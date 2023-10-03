The Forest Cathedral Headed to PS5 on October 31 - News

Publisher Whitethorn Games and developer Brian Wilson have announced the first-person environmental thriller, The Forest Cathedral, will launch for the PlayStation 5 on October 31.

The game first released for the Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam on March 14.

View the PS5 release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Inspired by the events surrounding real-life scientist Rachel Carson’s investigation of the harmful pesticide known as DDT, The Forest Cathedral is a dramatic reimagining of Carson’s environmental science book Silent Spring. Players will take on the role of Rachel, who has embarked on a field research biologist position on a mysterious island. While completing her weekly tasks, she quickly realizes things aren’t as they seem. Players will slowly uncover the horrific effects of the pesticide using advanced environmental technology to complete puzzles that weave together 3D exploration with 2D platforming. What secrets will Rachel discover on this island? Many will try to silence her, but the truth always finds a way.

Key Features:

Hey, Little Man – Switch control between Rachel Carson in the 3D world and the Little Man inside the 2D world of her advanced environmental scanning tools in order to solve puzzles and platforming challenges

– Switch control between Rachel Carson in the 3D world and the Little Man inside the 2D world of her advanced environmental scanning tools in order to solve puzzles and platforming challenges Nature in Peril – Explore a meticulously crafted forested island, dense with trees, animals, fish, and insects, all impacted by the dangerous effects of DDT.

– Explore a meticulously crafted forested island, dense with trees, animals, fish, and insects, all impacted by the dangerous effects of DDT. The Sound of the Silence – The game features a fully voiced narrative to invest players in the harrowing history of the attempted silencing of Rachel Carson, backed by an enchanting original soundtrack

