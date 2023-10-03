Rubber Royale Announced for PC - News

Flashbulb Games has announced ragdoll shooter and brawler, Rubber Royale, for PC via Steam. It will launch in 2024. A demo is now available.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Rubber Royale is a silly, high-energy 3rd person ragdoll shooter / brawler with destructible arenas and various game modes. 16 players contest to become the top player! Join now for non-stop action and let the madness begin!

Experience wacky and chaotic gameplay featuring loveable wobbly idiots in a high-speed knock-out setting. Rubber Royale is easy to pick up and learn. Just jump in, customize your character, and battle strangers or friends in a variety of different game modes with the last man standing being the victor in this crazy royale fiesta of a game.

16 players.

Instant action.

Big, destructible, cool looking arenas.

A diverse arsenal of new weapons, including many of your favorites from Rubber Bandits.

Rubber Bandits. Classic game modes like knock-out, king of the hill, racing, and more!

But be warned. This is the kind of game that will make you scream at your best friend after they just threw a toilet roll on you and made you faceplant right in front of the finish line, not qualifying for the next round. So get ready to try to apologize to your disgruntled friends while holding back tears of laughter.

Silly, addictive, and chaotic fun awaits you.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

