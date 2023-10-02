Batman: Arkham Trilogy Delayed to December 1 - News

/ 587 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Warner Bros. Games announced Batman: Arkham Trilogy has been delayed from October 13 to December 1. It will launch for the Nintendo Switch.

The collection includes Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City, and Batman: Arkham Knight, as well as all DLC for the three games.

"Batman: Arkham Trilogy for Nintendo Switch will now launch on December 1, 2023," reads the announcement.

More time is needed to bring players the best possible experience on Nintendo Switch. We apologize to fans who are excited to play this version of the trilogy. Thank you for your patience."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles