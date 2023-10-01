Sam Lake in New Video Explains the Story So Far Before Alan Wake 2 Launch - News

Alan Wake Creative Director Sam Lake in a new video posted by IGN explains the story so far that recaps the events of Alan Wake, Alan Wake’s American Nightmare, and Control’s second DLC AWE.

View the video below:

Alan Wake 2 will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC via Epic Games Store on October 27.

