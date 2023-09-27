Alan Wake 2 Built for 30 FPS But It Will Have a Performance Mode on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S - News

Remedy Entertainment's communications director Thomas Puha has revealed the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of Alan Wake 2 will have a Performance mode. The game was built from the ground up as a 30 frames per second (fps) experience as it focuses on the visuals and ambiance.

"I'm glad to say that Alan Wake 2 will have a Performance mode on PS5 and Xbox Series X. The game has been built from the beginning as a 30fps experience focusing on visuals and ambiance, but somehow we have managed to include a solid Performance mode. We’ll talk details later."

Alan Wake 2 will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC via Epic Games Store on October 27.

