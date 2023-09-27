Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 Headed to PC via Steam on October 3 - News

Publisher Activision and developer Vicarious Visions announced Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 will launch for PC via Steam on October 3.

The game released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Epic Games Store in September 2020, for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in March 2021, and for the Nintendo Switch in June 2021.

This. Is. Epic. Drop in to Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 on Steam, October 3. Add it to your Wishlist: https://t.co/IngePbHODE pic.twitter.com/XDgJvZ9mN0 — Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 (@TonyHawkTheGame) September 26, 2023

Read details on the game below:

Play the fully-remastered Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2 games in one epic collection, rebuilt from the ground up in incredible high-definition.

Skate as the legendary Tony Hawk and the original pro roster, plus new pros. Listen to songs from the era-defining soundtrack along with new music. Hit insane trick combos with the iconic handling of the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater series.

Play all the original modes and go head-to-head with local 2-Player modes. Show off your style and creativity with upgraded Create-A-Park and Create-A-Skater features. Compete against players from around the world in Multiplayer modes and leaderboards.

