Hideki Kamiya on Fan Support: I'll Do My Best Not to Disappoint - News

/ 439 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Hideki Kamiya this week announced he will be leaving PlatinumGames on October 12.

Kamiya in a new message thanked fans for their support and said he will do his best not to disappoint them.

“I thought I would be bullied more because of my usual behavior's, but I have received so many words of support that my eyes are warmed up," said Kamiya. "Thank you very much.

"I'm not worried about my future at all. As long as I have everyone's support, I'll keep making games, so I'll do my best not to disappoint."

He added, "I am grateful for the support of those around me...I will continue to live my life grateful for the help of others."

Kamiya is the executive vice president at PlatinumGames, as well as being a game designer and director. He co-founded the company in October 2007 with CEO Atsushi Inabata and former employees Shinji Mikami and Tatsuya Minami. He directed Bayonetta and The Wonderful 101, and served as creative director on Sol Cresta.

みんなおはよう…

そして、普段の行いがアレなのでもっといじめられると思ったけど、たくさんの応援の言葉が届いて目頭を熱くしております…どうもありがとう…

僕の今後については全く心配ありません…皆の応援がある限り僕はゲームを作り続けますので、あとは期待を裏切らないよう全力を尽くします… — 神谷英樹 Hideki Kamiya (@PG_kamiya) September 26, 2023

俺は、カプコン第四開発、クローバースタジオ、プラチナと続けてきた中でずっと信じ続けてきた物作りへのスピリットを、誰が何と言おうとこれからも信じ続けます…

そしてそれに恥じない作品を作り続ける…ことができるかどうか、そんな成功への方程式はどこにもないけど、それを目指す事は誓います… — 神谷英樹 Hideki Kamiya (@PG_kamiya) September 26, 2023

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles