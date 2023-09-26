By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Hideki Kamiya on Fan Support: I'll Do My Best Not to Disappoint

by William D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 439 Views

Hideki Kamiya this week announced he will be leaving PlatinumGames on October 12.

Kamiya in a new message thanked fans for their support and said he will do his best not to disappoint them.

“I thought I would be bullied more because of my usual behavior's, but I have received so many words of support that my eyes are warmed up," said Kamiya. "Thank you very much.

"I'm not worried about my future at all. As long as I have everyone's support, I'll keep making games, so I'll do my best not to disappoint."

He added, "I am grateful for the support of those around me...I will continue to live my life grateful for the help of others."

Kamiya is the executive vice president at PlatinumGames, as well as being a game designer and director. He co-founded the company in October 2007 with CEO Atsushi Inabata and former employees Shinji Mikami and Tatsuya Minami. He directed Bayonetta and The Wonderful 101, and served as creative director on Sol Cresta

