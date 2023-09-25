Capcom 'Would Gracefully Decline' Any Acquisition Offer From Microsoft or Anyone Else - News

Capcom COO Haruhito Tsujimoto in an interview with Bloomberg was asked about its stance on acquisition and mergers in the video game industry.

"I think there have been many merger and acquisition talks in the game industry," Tsujimoto said. "There was once a time we were a target, but rather than acquiring an outside company, we prefer organic growth.

"It is important to train and develop human resources in-house in order to carry out growth strategies. I also believe we can utilize external partners, but we have no intention of acquiring companies."

Tsujimoto was also asked what would happen if Microsoft or another similar company approached Capcom with an offer to acquire Capcom and he would decline any offer.

"I would gracefully decline the offer, because I believe it would be better if we were equal partners," said Tsujimoto.

