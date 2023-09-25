By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Capcom 'Would Gracefully Decline' Any Acquisition Offer From Microsoft or Anyone Else

Capcom 'Would Gracefully Decline' Any Acquisition Offer From Microsoft or Anyone Else - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 787 Views

Capcom COO Haruhito Tsujimoto in an interview with Bloomberg was asked about its stance on acquisition and mergers in the video game industry.

"I think there have been many merger and acquisition talks in the game industry," Tsujimoto said. "There was once a time we were a target, but rather than acquiring an outside company, we prefer organic growth.

"It is important to train and develop human resources in-house in order to carry out growth strategies. I also believe we can utilize external partners, but we have no intention of acquiring companies."

Capcom 'Would Gracefully Decline' Any Acquisition Offer From Microsoft

Tsujimoto was also asked what would happen if Microsoft or another similar company approached Capcom with an offer to acquire Capcom and he would decline any offer.

"I would gracefully decline the offer, because I believe it would be better if we were equal partners," said Tsujimoto.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

9 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
VAMatt (5 hours ago)

This is meaningless. He doesn't get to decide whether the company is sold (unless he owns a controlling interest that I'm not aware of).

  • +4
SecondWar (5 hours ago)

Wouldn’t it be up to Capcom’s board and shareholders rather than the COO though?

  • +4
VAMatt SecondWar (5 hours ago)

Yes. This is meaningless.

  • -3
Pemalite SecondWar (5 hours ago)

And that isn't to say they are immune to a "hostile" take over either... Although Microsoft has historically stayed away from those tactics.

  • 0
DonFerrari SecondWar (5 hours ago)

And since he said using phrasing that puts Company answer instead of his personally seems like that is the opinion of the board (not that they would never consider an offer though).

  • +1
gtotheunit91 (6 hours ago)

Legit music to my ears! I love Capcom and they've been on such a tear for years now and even more greatness ahead. Not to mention their growing partnership with Apple, Capcom's biggest years are still ahead!

  • +2
KLXVER (6 hours ago)

Im so happy to hear this. Its THE one company I was worried would get bought up.

  • +2
LivncA_Dis3 (5 hours ago)

Why would they when they're flying and acing it with all colors of the rainbow,

Square enix looks like the next seeking for acquisition after all it's loses...

  • 0
UnderwaterFunktown (5 hours ago)

My man!

  • -1