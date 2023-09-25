Dragon's Dogma 2 Director Says Game Takes Inspiration From GTA V - News

Dragon's Dogma 2 director Hideaki Itsuno in an interview with VideoGamesChronicle revealed the team took inspiration from Grand Theft Auto V.

"We mostly just wanted to take things that we couldn’t achieve in Dragon’s Dogma at the time it came out, whether it be from just lack of time or pushing the limits of the hardware that was around at the time," said Itsuno. "So the main inspiration was sort of ourselves, and finally being able to achieve what we wanted on this current console generation.

"But if I had to pick one other game that came out in the meantime, I would actually say GTA V. I kind of admired how they were able to create a world in which it really felt like the NPCs were going about their lives independently of the player.

"All kinds of interesting emergent behaviour could happen whenever you were exploring the city and all kinds of weird accidents felt like it would happen whether you were there or not. That feeling of a living world is something that I’ve definitely tried to achieve in Dragon’s Dogma 2."

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is in development for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

