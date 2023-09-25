Hideki Kamiya is Leaving PlatinumGames - News

/ 685 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

PlatinumGames announced Hideki Kamiya will be leaving the studio on October 12.

"We regret to announce that Hideki Kamiya will be leaving PlatinumGames on October 12, 2023," reads a message from the studio.

"We are truly grateful for his creative ideas, leadership, and contribution to the growth of PlatinumGames from our start-up to this very day.

"We believe that he will continue to succeed in his future endeavors as a game creator. We are looking forward to seeing the game industry grow into a better place with him in it. We wish him all the best for the future!"

"As announced on the official PlatinumGames X account, I will be leaving PlatinumGames on October 12, 2023," reads a message from Kamiya. "This came after a lot of consideration based on my own beliefs. and was by no means an easy decision to make.

"However, I feel this outcome is for the best. I will continue to create in my Hideki Kamiya way. I hope you’ll keep your eyes peeled."

However, I feel this outcome is for the best.

I will continue to create in my Hideki Kamiya way.

I hope you'll keep your eyes peeled.

(2/2) — 神谷英樹 Hideki Kamiya (@PG_kamiya) September 25, 2023

Kamiya is the executive vice president at PlatinumGames, as well as being a game designer and director. He co-founded the company in October 2007 with CEO Atsushi Inabata and former employees Shinji Mikami and Tatsuya Minami. He directed Bayonetta and The Wonderful 101, and served as creative director on Sol Cresta.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles