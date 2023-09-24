Phil Spencer Would Like to 'Revisit' MechAssault - News

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer in an interview at Tokyo Game Show revealed he would like to "revisit" MechAssault.

"I always wanted us to go back and revisit MechAssault, MechWarrior space, I think there's a lot we can do," said Spencer. "There’s so much about that whole franchise that in some way was ahead of its time, and it would be nice to get to go back and revisit."

He added, "We don't have a plan today, so it's not a leak of anything. Speaking of leaks."

MechAssault released for the original Xbox in 2002.

