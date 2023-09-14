SpellForce: Conquest of Eo Headed to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S Later This Year - News

posted 4 hours ago

Publisher THQ Nordic and developer Owned by Gravity announced SpellForce: Conquest of Eo will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S later this year.

The game first released for PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG on February 3.

View the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Choose from various schools of magic at the beginning of a campaign, and make your way through the procedurally populated world, combined with a pool of different adversaries to make every new game feel completely different and exciting.

Key Features:

The perfect blend of turn-based strategy with light 4x elements, short intense turn-based tactic battles and RPG.

RPG. Recruit individual heroes to lead your troops, each with their personal quest.

Discover new adventures with each procedurally generated campaign.

adventures with each procedurally generated campaign. Build up your tower and construct new rooms to determine your wizard’s path.

Each of the main opponents is randomly chosen and has its own strategy and agendas.

Make the living interactive grimoire reveal new secrets and spells to you.

Craft anything from magical runes and artefacts to undead minions and take a stand against your enemies.

The fame system determines your relation to factions, cities and competing wizards.

