Snow Bros. Wonderland Announced for PS5, PS4, and Switch

Tatsujin has announced action game, Snow Bros. Wonderland, for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch. It will launch worldwide in 2024.

Snow Bros., which was developed by the former Toaplan in 1990 and gained worldwide popularity, is now available as a completely new game, keeping the same worldview along with the name.

The game’s gameplay has been greatly expanded with a 3D game field with depth, not to mention the beautiful graphics depicted on the new generation of platforms. Most importantly, however, the basic gameplay is the same as the original.

Old fans will be able to fully enjoy the sense of control inherited from the original game, as well as the nostalgic characters and their actions that have been reincarnated.

For the current generation, this new action game will be the first step in a new development of the Snow Bros. franchise, as they can fully enjoy the essence of the fun of the original.

