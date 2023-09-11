Select PS5 Bundles Have Been Discounted by $50 in the US - News

posted 1 hour ago

A select number of PlayStation 5 console bundles have been reduced by $50 in the US.

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 PS5 bundle has been reduced from $539.99 to $489.99 on PlayStation Direct. The sale ends on September 30. The same bundle is also available for the same price at Best Buy and Walmart.

The Final Fantasy XVI PS5 bundle is available for $510 at Best Buy and Walmart, which is down from $560.

GameStop is also offering $50 off select PS5 bundles through September 29.

Sony has recently discounted the price of the PS5 in Europe. Sony discounted the PS5 in the UK by £75 and by €100 in several European Union countries including Italy, Spain, and Portugal.

Thanks, VideoGamesChronicle.

