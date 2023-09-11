Touhou Luna Nights Headed to PS5 and PS4 on January 25, 2024 - News

Publisher PLAYISM and developer Team Ladybug announced the Metroidvania game, Touhou Luna Nights, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on January 25, 2024.

The game is available for the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

View the PS5 and PS4 announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Touhou Luna Nights is a Metroidvania title with a heavy emphasis on exploration and action. Developed by Team Ladybug, creators of multiple fantastic action games thus far.

Story

"…Now, let’s begin my world."

Remilia Scarlet, head vampire of the Scarlet Devil Mansion sends her maid Sakuya Izayoi with no warning to a world much like Gensokyo, but not quite.

A world full of strange places, filled with strange youkai and her time manipulation sealed.

What could Remilia’s end game be…?

Key Features:

Time stop system from character’s Ability and Gimmick maps that use special abilities like time stop.

Adapt the “graze” system of the Touhou Project into a 2D game, giving you a sense of tension in approaching to the enemy.

Touhou Project into a 2D game, giving you a sense of tension in approaching to the enemy. Graphics that bring out the appeal of the Touhou world, such as attractive dot graphics.

