Mortal Kombat 1 Trailer Features Jean-Claude Van Damme - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 342 Views
Publisher Warner Bros. Games and developer NetherRealm Studios has released a new trailer for Mortal Kombat 1 featuring the Jean-Claude Van Damme skin for Johnny Cage.
The The Jean-Claude Van Damme skin is included in the Kombat Pack, which also includes early acces to six upcoming DLC fighters Quan Chi, Ermac, Takeda Takahashi, Peacemaker, Omni-Man, and Homelander and five Kameo Fighters.
View the trailer below:
Mortal Kombat 1 will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on September 19.
Fuck yeah! I wanna see him kick someone’s legs off!
He did that in kick-boxer, I think! It was cool. The legs didn’t fly off but the bones clearly severed in the confines of his skin, probably muscle tissue ans well. And you know, the more I think about this horrific injury…. Poor dude was probably laid out for months, needing multiple surgeries and screws in his legs. The rehab to reverse the muscle atrophy. Fuck….. :(