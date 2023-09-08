Mortal Kombat 1 Trailer Features Jean-Claude Van Damme - News

/ 342 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Warner Bros. Games and developer NetherRealm Studios has released a new trailer for Mortal Kombat 1 featuring the Jean-Claude Van Damme skin for Johnny Cage.

The The Jean-Claude Van Damme skin is included in the Kombat Pack, which also includes early acces to six upcoming DLC fighters Quan Chi, Ermac, Takeda Takahashi, Peacemaker, Omni-Man, and Homelander and five Kameo Fighters.

View the trailer below:

Mortal Kombat 1 will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on September 19.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles