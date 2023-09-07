Gargoyles Remastered Launches October 19 for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Disney Games and developer Empty Clip Studios announced Gargoyles Remastered will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and GOG on October 19.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Gargoyles Remastered is an artfully crafted revival of the ’90s classic 16-bit side-scrolling platform adventure. Relive the epic journey of Goliath and the Gargoyles featuring enhanced visuals, animations, and sound effects, all inspired by the acclaimed animated series. The world of Gargoyles comes to life with a level of detail that will thrill fans of the animated series and retro gaming enthusiasts alike. Experience classic gameplay that stays authentic to its predecessor while including new features such as achievements, gameplay rewind, and more!

