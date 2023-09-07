If E3 2024 Takes Place It Won't Be at the LA Convention Center - News

/ 252 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

PAX organiser ReedPop and the ESA have parted ways as ReedPop will no longer be working on future E3 events.

The ESA has also announced if E3 2024 were to take place it won't be at the Los Angeles Convention Center. ESA has not officially cancelled E3 2024, however, if it were to take place it would be at another venue.

GamesIndustry is reporting the ESA is working on a "complete reinvention of the E3 show for 2025."

"We appreciate ReedPop’s partnership over the past 14 months and support their ongoing efforts to bring industry and fans together through their various events," said ESA president and CEO Stanley Pierre-Louis.

"While the reach of E3 remains unmatched in our industry, we are continuing to explore how we can evolve it to best serve the video game industry and are evaluating every aspect of the event, from format to location. We are committed to our role as a convenor for the industry and look forward to sharing news about E3 in the coming months."

ReedPop's games events boss Kyle Marsden-Kish added, "We have enjoyed our time working with the ESA and appreciate their commitment to the games industry as a whole. While we will not be involved with the future of E3 we look forward to seeing its evolution and where the ESA takes it."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles