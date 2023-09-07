Playism Game Show Set for September 10 - News

Playism announced the Playism Game Show is set for September 10 at 3:00 am PT / 6:00 am ET / 19:00 JST. It will be available to watch on YouTube and Niconico.

The showcase will be three hours long and feature games planned for released in Fall 2023 and beyond with a focus on games that will be showcased at Tokyo Game Show 2023.

