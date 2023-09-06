Nintendo Says There are 'No Plans' for The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom DLC - News

The Legend of Zelda series producer Eiji Aonuma in an interview with Famitsu said there are no plans to release DLC for The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom.

"here are no plans to release additional content this time, but that's because I feel like I've done everything I can to create games in that world," said Aonuma via Google Translate.

"In the first place, the reason why we chose this time as a sequel to the previous game is because we thought there would be value in experiencing a new kind of play in that place in Hyrule.

"Then, if such a reason is newly born, it may return to the same world again. Whether it's a sequel or a new work, I think it will be a completely new way to play, so I'd be happy if you could look forward to it."

The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom released for the Nintendo Switch in May 2023.

