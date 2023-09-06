Nintendo Says There are 'No Plans' for The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom DLC - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 468 Views
The Legend of Zelda series producer Eiji Aonuma in an interview with Famitsu said there are no plans to release DLC for The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom.
"here are no plans to release additional content this time, but that's because I feel like I've done everything I can to create games in that world," said Aonuma via Google Translate.
"In the first place, the reason why we chose this time as a sequel to the previous game is because we thought there would be value in experiencing a new kind of play in that place in Hyrule.
"Then, if such a reason is newly born, it may return to the same world again. Whether it's a sequel or a new work, I think it will be a completely new way to play, so I'd be happy if you could look forward to it."
The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom released for the Nintendo Switch in May 2023.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
While I enjoyed the BotW DLC and probably would have enjoyed whatever they might have made for TotK, I'm perfectly fine with this since the game basicly already had more content than BotW + DLC at release anyways. Certainly enough for another major revisit somewhere down the line.
I think Nintendo's way of handling ToK was brilliant. Reuse assets from BotW to tell a new story with new mechanics. The world as a result is richer and more immersive and compelling. I wish more devs were to take that route, Assets and animation are a huge part of a game's budget but can be reused to tell vastly different stories with different mechanics while helping with keeping budget and dev timeline under control.
I get what Aonuma is saying, that the world feels complete and DLC is not a necessity. Furthermore, when you consider that switch 2 is just over the horizon they may already be well tasked with an upgraded version.
Unlike a lot of people I appreciate the innovations of BTW but also find it's not as compelling in designed elements compared to past zelda's. Towns, temples, monsters, items etc are less memorable
We've been looking at the same vision of Hyrule/Zelda for a decade now, very happy for them to move onto a new Title
Mixed on this. I barely touched any of the DLC of Breath of the Wild because of the difficulty level. On the other hand, I was looking forward to Tears of the Kingdom DLC.
I'm hoping the Zelda team after taking a brief break has started working on the next Zelda game on the Switch 2. But I'm guessing they are currently working on an upgraded version of Tears of the Kingdom on the Switch 2..hopefully with 60fps.
That's surprising given how much money they could make by releasing a DLC.
I hope this means they are immediately moving on to start planning the next Zelda game cuz since TotK took 5.5 years to come out from the time they released the BotW DLC, you know the next game with next gen graphics/capabilities, and not reusing a ton of the stuff from BotW is gonna take significantly longer. Probably need to start next gen Zelda immediately to get it out in time before next gen ends haha