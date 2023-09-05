EA Sports WRC Launches November 3 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Publisher Electronic Arts and developer Codemasters have announced EA Sports WRC for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and EA App. It will launch on November 3 for $49.99.

Build the car of your dreams in our biggest rally game ever, EA Sports WRC, the all-new official videogame of the FIA World Rally Championship, the first developed by the award-winning team behind the DiRT Rally series.

Key Features:

Make Your Own – Design and drive your dream rally car with the debut of Builder mode.

– Design and drive your dream rally car with the debut of Builder mode. Rewrite Headlines – Race and overcome recent events alongside real-world highlights and nostalgic throwbacks in Moments mode.

– Race and overcome recent events alongside real-world highlights and nostalgic throwbacks in Moments mode. Dynamic Handling System – Codemasters’ renowned multi-surface handling model is improved for WRC. Tailor it to match your skill level and put it to the test on surface degradation.

– Codemasters’ renowned multi-surface handling model is improved for WRC. Tailor it to match your skill level and put it to the test on surface degradation. Immersive – Revel in euphoric moments as you battle the elements across dirt, snow and asphalt in the pursuit of the perfect run.

– Revel in euphoric moments as you battle the elements across dirt, snow and asphalt in the pursuit of the perfect run. Authenticity – Built on the foundations of over 25 years of rally-game heritage, drive the WRC, WRC2, and Junior WRC cars, with drivers, teams, and liveries from the 2023 season. Challenge yourself behind the wheel of the epic WRC cars and 70 historic vehicles.

– Built on the foundations of over 25 years of rally-game heritage, drive the WRC, WRC2, and Junior WRC cars, with drivers, teams, and liveries from the 2023 season. Challenge yourself behind the wheel of the epic WRC cars and 70 historic vehicles. Around the World – From Monte Carlo and Portugal to Kenya and Japan, battle 17 current and former WRC locations with over 200 stages at launch.

– From Monte Carlo and Portugal to Kenya and Japan, battle 17 current and former WRC locations with over 200 stages at launch. The Complete Experience – Career, Championship, Time Trial, Cross-platform Multiplayer, Regularity Rally, a detailed livery editor, and more.

