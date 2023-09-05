Company of Heroes Collection Announced for Switch - News

Feral Interactive has announced real-time strategy game, Company of Heroes Collection, for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch this Fall.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The game that redefined real-time strategy makes its Nintendo Switch debut in the Company of Heroes Collection — delivering the World War II RTS classic and both its acclaimed expansions in one battle-hardened bundle.

Lead the charge with an all-new control scheme, custom-built for console commanders. Master fast-moving, squad-based combat, and shape the battlefield to secure victory on your terms.

Command the Battle of Normandy from either side in the game’s historic campaigns, or orchestrate your own custom clashes in the highly replayable Skirmish mode.

