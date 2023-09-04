Sega Atlus Reveals TGS 2023 Lineup and Schedule - News

Sega Atlus has announced its lineup of games and schedule for Tokyo Game Show 2023, as well as opening its TGS 2023 website.

Sega Atlus at TGS 2023 will be showcasing Sonic Superstars, Persona 3 Reload, Persona 5 Tactica , and more.

Read the details below:

Lineup:

Sega

ENDLESS Dungeon (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Playable, Trailer, Live Stream, Novelty

(PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Playable, Trailer, Live Stream, Novelty Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC) – Playable, Trailer, Photo Spot, Live Stream, Novelty

(PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC) – Playable, Trailer, Photo Spot, Live Stream, Novelty Sonic Superstars (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Playable, Trailer, Photo Spot, Live Stream, Novelty

Atlus

Persona 3 Reload (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC) – Playable, Trailer, Photo Spot, Live Stream, Novelty

(PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC) – Playable, Trailer, Photo Spot, Live Stream, Novelty Persona 5 Tactica (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Playable, Trailer, Photo Spot, Live Stream, Novelty

Partner Titles

DMM Games My Time at Sandrock (PS5, Switch) – Playable, Trailer, Novelty

Electronic Arts EA Sports FC 24 (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Playable, Trailer, Novelty

PLAION Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged (Switch) – Playable, Trailer, Novelty PAYDAY 3 (PS5, Xbox Series, PC) – Playable, Trailer, Novelty

Warner Bros. Games Hogwarts Legacy (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Trailer



Schedule:

September 21

19:00 to 19:50 JST – Sega New Special #TGS2023 – Sega New is a monthly broadcast that is held on the official Sega YouTube channel. Tune in to the special Tokyo Game Show broadcast to learn all about the newest titles from Sega and Atlus!

