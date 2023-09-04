Level-5 Reveals TGS 2023 Lineup and Schedule - News

Level-5 has announced its lineup of games and schedule for Tokyo Game Show 2023, as well as opening its TGS 2023 website.

Level-5 at TGS 2023 will be showcasing Professor Layton and The New World of Steam, Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road, and more.

Read the details below:

Lineup:

DECAPOLICE (PS5, PS4, Switch) – Playable, Live Broadcast

(PS5, PS4, Switch) – Playable, Live Broadcast FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time (Switch) – Playable, Live Broadcast

(Switch) – Playable, Live Broadcast Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road (PS4, Switch, iOS, Android) – Playable, Live Broadcast

(PS4, Switch, iOS, Android) – Playable, Live Broadcast Megaton Musashi: Wired (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC) – Live Broadcast

(PS5, PS4, Switch, PC) – Live Broadcast Professor Layton and The New World of Steam (Switch) – Live Broadcast

Stage / Live Broadcast:

We will be setting up a stage with four high-definition LED displays.

There, we’ll deliver the latest updates and visuals of the new titles in an atmosphere so immersive, it will make you feel like you’ve stepped into the game worlds! In addition to appearances by distinguished guests, there’s also going to be a special live performance commemorating LEVEL-5’s 25th anniversary! Enjoy an exciting lineup of iconic songs!

Starting September 21 (Thursday) at 9:00 p.m. JST, we will be streaming a live broadcast on the “Tokyo Game Show 2023 Official Program!” Tune in for the latest game updates and information on the general event schedule. Stay tuned for more details on the program!

Information on Visitor Benefits:

Visitors to the LEVEL-5 booth will receive a comprehensive “25th Anniversary Pamphlet!” Furthermore, those who participate in the trial experience will receive a limited edition badge as a gift!

Booth Visitor Benefits

25th Anniversary Pamphlet – Presenting 25 years of history all at once, from past titles to upcoming releases!

Trial Benefits

25th Anniversary Tin Badges – Inspired by commemorative coins, featuring 25th anniversary limited edition illustrations! If you try out a specific title, you can get a set of three badges!

