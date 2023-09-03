Arkane Will Keep Working on Redfall Until It is a Good Game, Says Bethesda's Pete Hines - News

/ 138 Views

by, posted 47 minutes ago

Publisher Bethesda Softworks and developer Arkane Studios Austin released the open-world first-person shooter, Redfall, in May as an Xbox Series X|S console exclusive, as well as for PC.

The game was panned by critics and gamers, however, the developer will keep working to improve it until it is a good game, according to head of global publishing at Bethesda Pete Hine in an interview with GamesIndustry.

"The Elder Scrolls Online's PC launch was not flawless but we stuck with it," said Hines. "Now it's like this insanely popular multiplatform. It's the same with Fallout 76.

"Redfall is no different for us. Okay, we didn't get the start we wanted, but it's still a fun game… and we're going to keep working on it. We're going to do 60fps. We're going to get it to be a good game because we know, as a first-party studio, Game Pass lives forever. There will be people ten years from now who are going to join Game Pass, and Redfall will be there.

"As for pressure on Starfield? There's always pressure with every launch. The pressure is an external thing we keep an eye on, but we don't allow it to be a focus because we have zero control over it. What can we control? We control the game. How good is it? How does it run? How fun is it? Well, then let's do that, and everything else will sort itself out."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles