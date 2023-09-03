Final Fantasy XVI PC Version and 2 Paid DLC are in Development - News

Square Enix announced a PC version for Final Fantasy XVI and two paid DLC for the game are in development. More information will be released by the end of the year.

A free update for the RPG has also released, which adds adds a weapon-skin feature, Onion Sword weapon, and new outfits for Clive, Jill, Torgal, and more characters.

"It’s been just over two months since the game’s release, and we’ve received an enormous amount of feedback from players around the world," said Final Fantasy XVI Producer Naoki Yoshida in a video message at a PAX West 2023 panel. "The development team and I have also been watching your streams and videos, paying special attention to what everyone thinks of Final Fantasy XVI. We put our all into creating this game, so it’s a real joy to see so many different reactions.

"And so as an expression of our sincerest gratitude, we are releasing a free update available for download… today! There are two main parts to this update.

"Firstly, we’re adding a weapon skin feature. This will allow you to change the appearance of Clive’s weapon to that of any other blade in your possession, while keeping the stats of the currently equipped weapon.

"The second part of the update will introduce an alternate outfit for not only Clive, but also for Jill, Torgal, Ambrosia, and Joshua. You will be able to toggle between the default and additional option at any time, playing with whichever you prefer.

"This free update will be available to download a few hours after this panel finishes, gradually going live around the world. Once you apply the update, you’ll be able to use these new features immediately.

"I hope you’ll make use of these two new skin-change features as you continue to explore and enjoy every last corner of Valisthea.

"Additionally, for those who’ll be playing Final Fantasy XVI for the first time, we’ve taken this opportunity to add in some other minor changes based on user feedback such as new controller layouts and more. So if you’ve yet to experience Final Fantasy XVI, I really encourage you to pick it up once you get your hands on a PlayStation 5.

"As I mentioned earlier, we’ve seen so many opinions and reactions from our community of Final Fantasy XVI players. But one thing that came through particularly strongly was how people wanted to see more of Valisthea’s story and spend more time with her inhabitants. To accommodate, the development team has started work on two installments of paid downloadable content.

"Finally, while Final Fantasy XVI was released as a PlayStation 5 exclusive, we are aware that many of you have been asking for a PC version. So, allow me to take this opportunity to officially announced that development on a PC version is curently underway. I hope to be able to give you more information on both the upcoming downloadable content and the PC version before the end of the year, so please stay tuned."

Final Fantasy XVI is available now for PlayStation 5.

