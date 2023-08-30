Suikoden I & II HD Remaster Delayed - News

posted 6 hours ago

Konami announced Suikoden I & II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars has been delayed from 2023 to an unannounced date after this year.

"We would like to thank Suikoden fans everywhere for your ongoing passion and support for the Suikoden series," reads a message from the developers.

"Regarding the planned release of Suikoden I & II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars, we have reached the conclusion that despite the very best efforts of our dedicated development staff to release the remasters in 2023, additional time is needed to ensure the quality performance and gameplay experience our users deserve. The entire Suikoden team is renewing our efforts to bring Suikoden I & II HD Remaster to release as soon as is possible.

"We will share further release information as soon as it becomes available, on our official social media accounts and official homepage. We appreciate your understanding and sincerely hope you will continue to lend Suikoden your support."

