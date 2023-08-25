N64's Excitebike 64 Coming to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack on April 12 - News

Nintendo announced the Nintendo 64 game, Excitebike 64, is coming to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack on Wednesday, August 30.

Read details on the game below:

Many players caught their first taste of air when the game originally released on the Nintendo 64 system in 2000, but don’t worry if you didn’t sign up for the race then. Your moment to enter in the game’s variety of single-player modes, or even locally** and online with friends, is almost here! All dirt bikers are welcome, as long you have an urge to surge over an endless supply of hills and thrills.

From Exhibition Races and Time Trials to even Custom Tracks you can create with banked curves, hairpin turns and whoops, Excitebike 64 packs an entire stadium full of showstopping stunts and oil-charged action into one classic package. Relive the capital “E” era of EXTREME sports—brimming with a chugging rock and hip-hop soundtrack to accompany it – while you unleash your inner daredevil. Offering a full Season mode and 20 different tracks to master, along with bonus features like Hill Climb, Stunt mode and even Soccer, Excitebike 64 invites you to become an MX legend.

