Xbox Says Starfield is the Start of a 'Multi-Year Relay Race of First-Party Titles' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 451 Views
Xbox chief marketing officer Jerret West in an interview with GamesIndustry says the launch of Starfield is the start of multiple years of consistent releases of first-party titles from Xbox.
"This is, in my mind, the doorway, almost like a starting gun, to what I think is going to be a multi-year relay race of first-party titles," said West.
"I was sitting there watching the same [Starfield presentation] you were this morning and I was like… this is really the start of something that's going to then lead to Forza, then in 2024 as we go to Hellblade, and we think about Towerborne which is on the show floor, we think about Avowed, and we've got stories we haven't told yet as well, that are going to unfurl in 2024 and 2025.
"This very much feels like the starting gun for this relay pass that's going to take place over the next couple of years. So as a marketer, I'm super excited about that. And then if you layer in also, Game Pass and the third party relationships that we have... Our third party support that rolls into Game Pass – but also is just on our platform – is critically important too. So I think we are entering a period where this is the beginning of something that's going to be really special over the course of the next several years."
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
It definitely seems that way. We currently have 12 AAA first and second party exclusives announced for Xbox Series/PC that are releasing sometime after Starfield. That is in addition to quite a few other AAA studios that they have in their stable that are already working on their next game that just hasn't been announced yet, studios like id software, Arkane Lyon, and Playground Racing. Then you have the AA and smaller exclusives that are already announced such as South of Midnight and Towerborne and Project Mara.
With Xbox now having 22 first party studios, and between those 22 studios, 30+ individual teams, Xbox release schedule is going to be far more regular soon. And if the ABK deal is approved, that will further improve the situation for Xbox.
Guess bethesda being bought did something good, looks like this game is more polished than other bethesda games, sucks 30 fps only but you cant have everything.
Do the others not qualify? I can see why they want to pretend Redfall never existed, but a lot of people loved Hi-Fi-Rush.
I think this is more about consistency then quality, Redfall and Hi-Fi are just 2 release that share a 9 months windows in 2023. Yes they are a result of newly acquired studios, just like 2022 Pentiment, but things were still not all coming together to create needed consistency as release were still far apart. Starting with Starfield and this holiday things looks to switch drastically with a far more populated release schedule.
Wasn't Hi-Fi Rush the start, or do they not want to count Redfall so they are going to call Starfield the start?
They are not talking about the start of releasing content from newly acquired studios, they are talking about the point where all their studios come together to create a more sustained and consistent release schedule.
Realistically shouldn't the years-long relay have started three years ago?
When the studios had barely been purchased, pandemic happened, and all those purchased studios were in the middle of releasing the games they had already been working on for years prior to being purchased? No, it wouldn't have started 3 years ago. Development doesn't take 1-2 years as it did 20 years ago.
One or two more major new IPs exclusive to Xbox and I think it will be a must have ecosystem right next to PS.
Starfield and ES 6 will bereason enough to own a Xbox. But it would be good for Xbox if they can replicate what they did with Gears. Let Epic or another competent dev build the IP exclusively for Xbox and after that take over, whilst Xbox devs focus mainly on their own IP's.
Idk if you've noticed, but Xbox's own studios are making a lot of brand new IPs and partnering with other "competent" devs to make exclusive games such as Kojima and Stoic Studio.
None of those IP's are even in the same league as Starfield (10 million plus sellers). We are talking about major IP's not minor ones. Xbox has 7 major IP's (1 MP) atm:
-
Forza (Horizon), Gears, Halo, Starfield, Fallout, Elder Scrolls and Minecraft
I can't see any of the titles like Avowed, Hellbalde or whatever they are making with Kojima being in the same ballpark. Not that those games aren't important but they don't have mass appeal,
The same way most Playstation Studio games don't have that either. After all PS only has: Spiderman, God of War, Horizon, TLOU and Destiny (MP) as major IP's. The rest is definitely a tier below, perhaps GoT can be added to that list, but it would need a succesor for that.
So one or two new major IP's (10 million plus sellers) would definitely be welcome.
In that case, it's pretty arguable that the likes of Indiana Jones, Perfect Dark, and especially Fable can be added to that list.
Avowed could've been if Obsidian had stuck with it being their take on Skyrim, but transitioning it to more to something like Outer Worlds will hold had back some of its appeal.
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 will also get a lot of support, but I think that may be timed exclusive.