Fallout TV Series Premieres in 2024 on Amazon Prime - News

/ 211 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Amazon announced the upcoming Fallout TV series will premiere on Amazon Prime in 2024.

Westworld co-creator and executive producer Jonathan Nolan is directing the pilot. Nolan, along with Westworld co-creator Lisa Joy and Athena Wickham will executive produce the series.

Captain Marvel co-writer Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Silicon Valley co-executive producer Graham Wagner will be the showrunners on the TV series.

📍 Vault 33

Location: Los Angeles



Fallout, an original series, coming to Prime Video in 2024 pic.twitter.com/tlHh2WutF4 — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) August 23, 2023

The Fallout TV series was first announced in July 2020. At the time it was announced Amazon Studios has licensed the rights to the games for Nolan and Joy to develop the TV series.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles