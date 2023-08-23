Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster Announced for All Major Platforms - News

Nightdive Studios has announced Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. A release date will be announced later this year.

The original game, Star Wars: Dark Forces, released for MS-DOS in February 1995 and for the PlayStation in November 1996.

The remastered version runs on Nightdive Studios’ KEX engine and supports up to 4K resolution at 120 frames per second. The game features advanced 3D rendering, modern gamepad support, Trophies and Achievements, and more.

View the reveal trailer below:

